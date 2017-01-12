Reservist gives employer 'thank you' ...

Reservist gives employer 'thank you' of lifetime Posted at

NEW SMYRNA BEACH – Sometimes a “thank you” comes in the form of an opportunity of a lifetime. Julie Carter, Emergency Department director at Florida Hospital New Smyrna, is getting that kind of “thank you.” Thursday and Friday Carter will have the opportunity to accompany the U.S. Air Force's 927th Air Refueling Wing Employer Flight in recognition of her consistent support for the Air Force Reserves.

