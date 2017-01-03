New Volusia shelter plan debated

New Volusia shelter plan debated

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

On Friday afternoon, leaders from FAITH and Catholic Charities of Central Florida gave a one-hour presentation to the Commission on Homelessness for Volusia and Flagler Counties.  "It's about a smooth and dignified path from the street to housing," FAITH leader Joan Campanaro told the few dozen homeless commission members. But FAITH hit a few bumps with the Commission on Homelessness, a group of local business officials and leaders of organizations that help the homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Thu peck? 1
Moving to port orange (Feb '13) Dec 28 whats up 9
moving Dec 25 gonecraz 3
News Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16) Dec 25 Talking in Titusv... 4
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC