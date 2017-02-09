New Hope in New Smyrna
He is originally from Connecticut moved to Florida three and one half years ago by order of his doctor. While opening another church in the Boston area twenty-one years ago he was in a house fire that left him with 4th degree burns on 80% of his body, and spent almost one year in the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police activist
|Feb 3
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan '17
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan '17
|Daddywood
|4
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan '17
|peck?
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC