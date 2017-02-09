New Hope in New Smyrna

New Hope in New Smyrna

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Christian Newswire

He is originally from Connecticut moved to Florida three and one half years ago by order of his doctor. While opening another church in the Boston area twenty-one years ago he was in a house fire that left him with 4th degree burns on 80% of his body, and spent almost one year in the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police activist Feb 3 PRECIOUS2017 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
Amber Blankenship Jan '17 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan '17 Daddywood 4
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan '17 peck? 1
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC