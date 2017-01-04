National Park Service ranger charged with battery after unwanted advance
A 50-year-old National Park Service ranger was charged with battery Wednesday after a female employee accused him of making unwanted advances while they were putting up Christmas lights, according to a court document. Edwin Rafael Correa, the chief ranger at Canaveral National Seashore in Titusville, is charged with the misdemeanor in connection with an incident in December 2015, the Volusia County State Attorney's Office said.
