List of Area Hotlines and Volunteers for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
888-277-8477. 8. Domestic Abuse Council Inc.: 24-hour help for victims of abuse. 386-255-2102; 386- 872-4976; 800-500-1119. 10. First Call For Help: 24-hour information line for complete access for community services in Volusia and Flagler counties, operated by the United Way.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|moving
|Dec 25
|gonecraz
|3
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|Kristi drumheller
|Dec 13
|Rollermamma
|1
