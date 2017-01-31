Lane: 100 years ago, a late, hard freeze shocked Volusia
A hundred years ago this week, Volusia and what is now Flagler County suffered a freeze that changed agriculture here. Floridians regard any temperature below 50 degrees as an affront to our culture and way of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan 7
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan 7
|Daddywood
|4
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|whats up
|9
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC