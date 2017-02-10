Frosty start on Tuesday, as we rise t...

Frosty start on Tuesday, as we rise to above average temperatures again soon

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WFTV Orlando

The relaxing winds overnight allowed patchy frost developed in inland cities, and even along the coast in Viera, Palm Bay and New Smyrna Beach as some WFTV Channel 9 viewers reported via social media. Winds shifted Tuesday afternoon, coming mainly from the south-southeast and they will lead to a warmer afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

