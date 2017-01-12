Crash kills 29-year-old man, causes l...

Crash kills 29-year-old man, causes large power outage in New Smyrna Beach

31 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A 29-year-old man was killed in New Smyrna Beach when his pickup struck a telephone pole and then burst into flames, authorities said Saturday.  The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Saxon Drive, according to a news release from Lt. Shane Riggle, New Smyrna Beach police spokesman.

