VIDEO: Pilot saving Volusia plane crash explanation for feds

The Spruce Creek Fly-In pilot who crashed his plane near Venetian Bay declined to give details to a deputy who asked him what happened. Video footage released Tuesday, recorded by a Volusia County sheriff's deputy's body camera, shows emergency personnel tending to Lee Kraus, the pilot whose single-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon causing some trees to catch fire in the New Smyrna Beach area.

