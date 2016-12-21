Two people rescued from fire at New Smyrna Beach home

Firefighters rescued two people from an early morning fire, which engulfed the detached garage of a New Smyrna Beach home. The blaze started at 1 a.m. outside a home at 533 Ball St., according to a department spokesman. Units from several fire departments responded to the scene and when they arrived, they found the detached garage ablaze.

