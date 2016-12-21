Twi-Light Motel brings 'winter wonderland' to Holly Hill

The New Smyrna Beach couple makes it a family affair each year with their daughter and 6-year-old granddaughter driving up from Fort Lauderdale for the festive night. They grab hot chocolate and adorn themselves with Christmas gear, including large, colorful bulbs lit up and dangling around their necks. They start their tour in Holly Hill and make their way back to Southeast Volusia by the end of the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.