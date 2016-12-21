Storage units destroyed by fire and smoke, New Smyrna Beach fire officials say
Thirty storage units were destroyed by flames and smoke early Tuesday morning in New Smyrna Beach, fire officials said. New Smyrna Beach Fire Department Division Chief Randy Wright said several units were destroyed by flames and others were affected by smoke and heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|3mmmman
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|Kristi drumheller
|Dec 13
|Rollermamma
|1
|moving
|Dec 10
|gonecraz
|1
|Inexpensive Car Rental
|Nov 29
|James Greene
|1
|Police: Investigation under way after owner of ... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Courtney B
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC