Stetson University Rinker Welcome Center Wins Environmental Award
Stetson University's new Marshall & Vera Lea Rinker Welcome Center was chosen for the Outstanding Sustainability Initiative Award by the Florida Planning and Zoning Association. The building was nominated by the organization's Surfcoast Chapter, and the award was presented Friday, Dec. 9, in New Smyrna Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|3mmmman
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|Kristi drumheller
|Dec 13
|Rollermamma
|1
|moving
|Dec 10
|gonecraz
|1
|Inexpensive Car Rental
|Nov 29
|James Greene
|1
|Police: Investigation under way after owner of ... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Courtney B
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC