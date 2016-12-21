Small plane crashes near New Smyrna; minor injury reported
Authorities say a small plane crashed near New Smyrna Beach, setting some trees on fire but resulting in only minor injuries to the pilot. Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal the two-seater, 1983 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza crashed Monday afternoon.
