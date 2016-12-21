Shark bites New Smyrna Beach man's foot

A 19-year-old New Smyrna Beach man suffered a shark bite to his right foot while surfing, according to a report. Shane Garthwait said he was floating on his board when he felt a sudden tug on his right foot, which was dangling in the water, according to the questionnaire filled out for the Florida Museum of Natural History with the University of Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.