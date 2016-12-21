Shark bites New Smyrna Beach man's foot
A 19-year-old New Smyrna Beach man suffered a shark bite to his right foot while surfing, according to a report. Shane Garthwait said he was floating on his board when he felt a sudden tug on his right foot, which was dangling in the water, according to the questionnaire filled out for the Florida Museum of Natural History with the University of Florida.
