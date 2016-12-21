Shark bites New Smyrna Beach man's foot

Shark bites New Smyrna Beach man's foot

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A 19-year-old New Smyrna Beach man suffered a shark bite to his right foot while surfing, according to a report. Shane Garthwait said he was floating on his board when he felt a sudden tug on his right foot, which was dangling in the water, according to the questionnaire filled out for the Florida Museum of Natural History with the University of Florida.

New Smyrna Beach, FL

