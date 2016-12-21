Police seek help in locating suspecte...

Police seek help in locating suspected burglar

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

New Smyrna Beach Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of burglarizing three homes and a car. Authorities said Edward Leavitt, 33, was seen around 11 p.m. on Nov. 22 leaving a construction site in Venetian Bay where they said he attempted to steal a construction trailer and its contents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 3mmmman 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
Kristi drumheller Dec 13 Rollermamma 1
moving Dec 10 gonecraz 1
Inexpensive Car Rental Nov 29 James Greene 1
News Police: Investigation under way after owner of ... (May '11) Nov '16 Courtney B 6
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC