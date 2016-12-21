Motorcycle driver killed in New Smyrna Beach crash
A South Daytona man was killed when a car turned into the path of his motorcycle in New Smyrna Beach this morning, police said. The unidentified 21-year old man was traveling southbound on North Dixie Freeway around 8:56 a.m. when a 76-year-old woman from Tennessee in a red four-door sedan made a left-hand turn in front of him, police said.
