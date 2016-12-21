Jeanette M. Roscoe Releases Silent Inflictions
Jeanette M. Roscoe has completed her new book "Silent Inflictions": a hopeful, and at times heartbreaking, narrative of a mother's quest as she searches for a light at the end of a dark tunnel for her sweet girl. Jeanette was raised in New Smyrna Beach, Florida with sand under her feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|3mmmman
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|Kristi drumheller
|Dec 13
|Rollermamma
|1
|moving
|Dec 10
|gonecraz
|1
|Inexpensive Car Rental
|Nov 29
|James Greene
|1
|Police: Investigation under way after owner of ... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Courtney B
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC