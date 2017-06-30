Scratch restaurant joins the Lisbon c...

Scratch restaurant joins the Lisbon community

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Salem News

When North Canton resident Jason A. Geissinger was scouting for a location for a proposed restaurant, a friend told him about Lisbon. Geissinger's friend knows Tony Sylvester, who recently purchased the former Chef's Table building at 130 S. Market St. The friend encouraged Geissinger to check out the storefront, believing it would be an ideal location for his new restaurant, Scratch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Something fun and original to do in town. (Dec '16) Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Naughty girls (Jan '16) Jan '16 Just lookin 1
Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15) Nov '15 Susan Albright 2
See all New Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Philadelphia Forum Now

New Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Philadelphia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC