First Look: Lake Link Trail in Flats opens Friday, has impressive views

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Plain Dealer

The newest section of the Cleveland Foundation Centennial Lake Link Trail on the West Bank of the Flats is a small part of a much bigger trail network emerging in Cleveland. Scheduled for completion by Friday, the trail cuts through an evolving part of the Cuyahoga riverfront where trucks hauling gravel and salt rumble past condominiums, public housing and 19th century lofts sprinkled with tech startups and cafes.

