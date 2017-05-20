Ohio bartender charged after serving ...

Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

May 20, 2017 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

An Ohio bartender is in trouble with the law after authorities say he served alcohol to an intoxicated woman who was later killed in a car crash. Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20. Carter faces a charge of selling and/or furnishing beer to an intoxicated person.

