Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

An Ohio bartender is in trouble with the law after authorities say he served alcohol to an intoxicated woman who was later killed in a car crash. Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20. Carter faces a charge of selling and/or furnishing beer to an intoxicated person.

