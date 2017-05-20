Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash
An Ohio bartender is in trouble with the law after authorities say he served alcohol to an intoxicated woman who was later killed in a car crash. Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20. Carter faces a charge of selling and/or furnishing beer to an intoxicated person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
New Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Something fun and original to do in town. (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Susan Albright
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC