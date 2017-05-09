Daughter gets probation in connection...

Daughter gets probation in connection with body found inside...

May 9, 2017 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The daughter of the couple accused of keeping a man's decomposed body inside their Wainwright home for several months so they could steal his Social Security benefits was sentenced Tuesday in Tuscarawas County Southern District Court for her role in the crime. Briann D. Sorohan, 18, was given six months of probation, handed down by Magistrate Jason L. Jackson, for failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

