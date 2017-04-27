Political Complaint Going to FCC

Apr 27, 2017

This complaint involves radio station WJER-AM in Dover-New Philadelphia, OH. where a former County Commissioner wants to know why a station employee took it upon himself to air free commercials for a candidate for office he supported.

