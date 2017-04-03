ODOT employee injured in Route 68 crash

ODOT employee injured in Route 68 crash

An ODOT employee suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 68 at County Road 57 Monday morning around 11:40. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Matthew Gasser, 32, of New Philadelphia, was driving a 2008 Freightliner semi northbound on 68 when he drifted off the right edge line and struck an ODOT dump truck.

