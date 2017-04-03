HC Veteran's Office Offers Variety Of...

HC Veteran's Office Offers Variety Of Services For Vets

Tuesday

Last year the Harrison County Recorder's Office paved the way for funding the veteran's identification card, which the state of Ohio passed a law just in the last few years, allowing the state's Recorder's offices to implement. Tracy Boyer, former Recorder began the process getting the approval of the Harrison County Commissioners last year and now newly elected Recorder, Josh Willis is following up on the process.

