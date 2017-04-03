HC Veteran's Office Offers Variety Of Services For Vets
Last year the Harrison County Recorder's Office paved the way for funding the veteran's identification card, which the state of Ohio passed a law just in the last few years, allowing the state's Recorder's offices to implement. Tracy Boyer, former Recorder began the process getting the approval of the Harrison County Commissioners last year and now newly elected Recorder, Josh Willis is following up on the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
Add your comments below
New Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|18
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Something fun and original to do in town.
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Susan Albright
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC