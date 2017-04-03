GateHouse names new publisher for group of 8 Ohio newspapers
GateHouse Media has named a new publisher and regional editor for a group of newspapers in northern and eastern Ohio. Veteran publisher and advertising executive Bill Albrecht will be publisher for eight newspapers: The Review in Alliance, the Ashland Times-Gazette, The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge, The Canton Repository, the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, The Independent in Massillon, The Times-Reporters in Dover and New Philadelphia, and The Daily Record in Wooster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
New Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|18
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Something fun and original to do in town.
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Susan Albright
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC