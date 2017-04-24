Fugitive from North Jackson police chase captured
North Jackson Police say a wanted East Palestine man has been captured seventy miles from where he allegedly led local law enforcement officials on a pursuit. Police Chief Greg Taillon tells 21 News that 30-year-old George Faulkner was captured in New Philadelphia following a brief chase Wednesday night.
