Fugitive from North Jackson police chase captured

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

North Jackson Police say a wanted East Palestine man has been captured seventy miles from where he allegedly led local law enforcement officials on a pursuit. Police Chief Greg Taillon tells 21 News that 30-year-old George Faulkner was captured in New Philadelphia following a brief chase Wednesday night.

