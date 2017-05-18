ECOT case stalls recovery of millions...

ECOT case stalls recovery of millions paid to other online schools

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

Students at the Akron Digital Academy online charter school work on lessons at the school this fall. Though the school is appealing a state finding last fall that the school does not document student classwork properly, the school's appeal has dragged on for months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Something fun and original to do in town. Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Naughty girls (Jan '16) Jan '16 Just lookin 1
Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15) Nov '15 Susan Albright 2
See all New Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Philadelphia Forum Now

New Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New Philadelphia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC