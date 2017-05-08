Earth Day groundbreaking scheduled at...

Earth Day groundbreaking scheduled at Clark Field for Stage 3 of Towpath Trail

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

Backers of Ohio's Towpath Trail will hold a BYOS - Bring Your Own Shovel - groundbreaking for Stage 3 of the project on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Clark Field on the city's West Side. Speakers at the Earth Day event will include officials from the four partner agencies responsible for completing the Cleveland portion of the Towpath, including the nonprofit Canalway Partners, the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Cleveland Metroparks.

