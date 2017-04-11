Authorities arrest 1 suspect in shooting of eastern Ohio police
Authorities say one of the two suspects wanted in the shooting of a police officer in eastern Ohio has been arrested. The Times-Reporter of Dover-New Philadelphia reports a 28-year-old suspect was arrested about two hours after the Newcomerstown village police officer was shot early today while investigating a mobile methamphetamine lab.
