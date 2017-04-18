Another Ohio school district allows a...

Another Ohio school district allows armed staff in school

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Another school district in rural eastern Ohio has approved allowing staff with firearms on school grounds and in certain school safety zones. The Times-Reporter of Dover and New Philadelphia reports the new weapons policy was unanimously approved this week by the board for Indian Valley Local Schools in Gnadenhutten , roughly 90 miles south of Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 18
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Something fun and original to do in town. Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Naughty girls (Jan '16) Jan '16 Just lookin 1
Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15) Nov '15 Susan Albright 2
See all New Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Philadelphia Forum Now

New Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Philadelphia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC