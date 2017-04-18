Another Ohio school district allows armed staff in school
Another school district in rural eastern Ohio has approved allowing staff with firearms on school grounds and in certain school safety zones. The Times-Reporter of Dover and New Philadelphia reports the new weapons policy was unanimously approved this week by the board for Indian Valley Local Schools in Gnadenhutten , roughly 90 miles south of Cleveland.
