Tuscarawas County rapist sentenced to...

Tuscarawas County rapist sentenced to life in prison

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

A man convicted of raping a then 12-year-old girl last June was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced Miguel Solis-Garcia, 26, to the life prison sentence after jurors convicted him of one count of rape, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday.

