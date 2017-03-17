Tuscarawas County rapist sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of raping a then 12-year-old girl last June was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced Miguel Solis-Garcia, 26, to the life prison sentence after jurors convicted him of one count of rape, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday.

