John Glenn statue planned for New Phi...

John Glenn statue planned for New Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

A project to commemorate the life of Ohio native, U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn is moving forward, now with two sculptors who have expressed interest in designing a statue to be erected at Harry Clever Field in honor of the first American to orbit the Earth. During Monday's City Council meeting, Councilman John Zucal said the Airport Commission has had contact with Zenos Frudakis, a sculptor based in Philadelphia, and Sam Terakedis, of Livingston, Mont., who Zucal said has ties to Tuscarawas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Something fun and original to do in town. Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 17
Naughty girls (Jan '16) Jan '16 Just lookin 1
Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15) Nov '15 Susan Albright 2
See all New Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Philadelphia Forum Now

New Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

New Philadelphia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC