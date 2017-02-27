Man charged with grand theft, unlawful securities practicesDefendant...

Man charged with grand theft, unlawfu...

Man charged with grand theft, unlawful securities practices

Monday Feb 27

An Ohio man has been indicted on 31 felony charges related to the fraudulent sale of securities in Tuscarawas County. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Securities announced the results after a recent grand jury session.

