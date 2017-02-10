John Glenn's Ohio birthplace passed o...

John Glenn's Ohio birthplace passed over for historic status

A New York graduate student seeking historic recognition for John Glenn's birthplace in Ohio says the proposal has been rejected. The Times-Reporter of Dover-New Philadelphia reports state history officials wrote 24-year-old Adam Sackowitz that the Cambridge home in eastern Ohio where Glenn was born in 1921 wasn't a strong candidate for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

