Good Day/Weather and notes for the Guernsey County area

The Barnett Realtors of New Philadelphia is sponsoring their annual Winter Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Tuscarawas Kent State Performing Arts Center from 6:30 to 11 p.m. This event, which benefits Community Hospice House, will feature silent and live auctions, 50/50 drawing, hors d'oeruvres, desserts and music. Tickets are $35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.