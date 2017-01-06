Troopers seized meth, marijuana valued at $20k in Tuscarawas County
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Tuscarawas County reportedly seized methamphetamine and marijuana valued at nearly $20,000 during separate traffic stops on Interstate 77 late last month. Troopers with the New Philadelphia post seized nearly eight pounds of marijuana and 119 grams of methamphetamine during two afternoon traffic stops on Dec. 29. Troopers reportedly stopped a vehicle driven by Christopher Frank, 49, of Ukiah, Calif., at 2:53 p.m. after observing the driver commit a marked lanes violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
New Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Something fun and original to do in town.
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|god
|8
|Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|17
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Susan Albright
|2
|anyone know a lesbian named Rain that drives a ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|crazy lil ginger 40
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC