Troopers seized meth, marijuana valued at $20k in Tuscarawas County

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Tuscarawas County reportedly seized methamphetamine and marijuana valued at nearly $20,000 during separate traffic stops on Interstate 77 late last month. Troopers with the New Philadelphia post seized nearly eight pounds of marijuana and 119 grams of methamphetamine during two afternoon traffic stops on Dec. 29. Troopers reportedly stopped a vehicle driven by Christopher Frank, 49, of Ukiah, Calif., at 2:53 p.m. after observing the driver commit a marked lanes violation.

