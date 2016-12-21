Thomas McAfee Sr.
Thomas McAfee, Sr., 84, of New Philadelphia, OH, formerly of Jewett, OH, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Amberwood Manor Nursing Home in New Philadelphia. He was born Oct. 22, 1932 in Unionvale, OH, a son of the late Glen and Anna Andears McAfee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
