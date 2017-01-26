Ronald Kinsey Milleson
Ronald Kinsey Milleson, age 82, of Freeport died at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born August 11, 1934 in Freeport, he was the son of the late Arthur H. "Brady" Milleson and Mary G. Kinsey Milleson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Something fun and original to do in town.
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|17
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Susan Albright
|2
|anyone know a lesbian named Rain that drives a ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|crazy lil ginger 40
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC