Ronald Kinsey Milleson

Ronald Kinsey Milleson

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Harrison News Herald

Ronald Kinsey Milleson, age 82, of Freeport died at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born August 11, 1934 in Freeport, he was the son of the late Arthur H. "Brady" Milleson and Mary G. Kinsey Milleson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Something fun and original to do in town. Dec '16 Bored No More 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 17
Naughty girls (Jan '16) Jan '16 Just lookin 1
Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15) Nov '15 Susan Albright 2
anyone know a lesbian named Rain that drives a ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 crazy lil ginger 40 1
See all New Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Philadelphia Forum Now

New Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

New Philadelphia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC