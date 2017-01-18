Death of missing Gnadenhutten man ruled 'suspicious'
The body of a Gnadenhutten man was found inside a vehicle in Uhrichsville Friday and authorities have listed the death as suspicious because the victim was believed to be missing for several days prior to the discovery. Authorities declined to say how long Garabrandt had been deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
New Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Something fun and original to do in town.
|Dec '16
|Bored No More
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Uhrichsville Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|17
|Naughty girls (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Just lookin
|1
|Bartender named Ashley at JNG (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Susan Albright
|2
|anyone know a lesbian named Rain that drives a ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|crazy lil ginger 40
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC