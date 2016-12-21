Ohio Supreme Court Hears Public Recor...

Ohio Supreme Court Hears Public Records Argument

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Ohio law says if a government agency illegally destroys public records and that keeps an "aggrieved" citizen from seeing them, that citizen may collect a thousand dollars for each violation. The City of New Philadelphia admits it illegally destroyed recordings of daily police radio calls from the 1970's, 80's, and 90's, but it's fighting a claim by one citizen that he is now owed millions of dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

New Philadelphia, OH

