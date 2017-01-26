Husband holds would-be robber at gunpointA Fairfield Township...

A resident held a 29-year-old suspect at gunpoint early Christmas morning after he was found rummaging through a car in the 5900 block of Maher Road NE. According to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department, a woman called shortly after 3 a.m. to say that she had discovered a man entering her vehicle and going through her belongings.

