Drip your garden to productivity and ...

Drip your garden to productivity and health

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

This June 26, 2017 photo shows the beginning portion of a drip irrigation system at a home in New Paltz, N.Y. Watering with drip irrigation has many benefits, not the least of which is that it is easily automated by merely setting a timer. The timer is pictured here along with the filter and pressure reducer that starts water off in any drip irrigation system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... 3 hr KOCH Laundry 13
Ulster Park Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Jun 7 Kosher RAPHAN PAC 62
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May '17 More is a moron 2
john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06) Apr '17 Danielle C 5
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb '17 Well Well 57
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC