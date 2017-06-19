Two WVHS seniors recognized for their talent in the arts
Photo provided by Maureen Westphal Pictured from left to right are: Keely Blaikner, WVHS Orchestra Director and Art and Music Department Chairperson; Ian O'Neill; Dr. David Leach, Superintendent of Schools; Jillian Wagner; and WVHS art teacher Kristen Spano. - Two members of the Warwick Valley High School Class of 2017 were among those recognized at the fourth annual Senior Scholar Humanities Breakfast hosted by Orange-Ulster BOCES on April 27. High school seniors from across the county who have distinguished themselves in the humanities were honored for their significant achievements in the arts and humanities.
