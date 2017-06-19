Two WVHS seniors recognized for their...

Two WVHS seniors recognized for their talent in the arts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Warwick Advertiser

Photo provided by Maureen Westphal Pictured from left to right are: Keely Blaikner, WVHS Orchestra Director and Art and Music Department Chairperson; Ian O'Neill; Dr. David Leach, Superintendent of Schools; Jillian Wagner; and WVHS art teacher Kristen Spano. - Two members of the Warwick Valley High School Class of 2017 were among those recognized at the fourth annual Senior Scholar Humanities Breakfast hosted by Orange-Ulster BOCES on April 27. High school seniors from across the county who have distinguished themselves in the humanities were honored for their significant achievements in the arts and humanities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Warwick Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 20 Cynthia Mullon 11
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Jun 7 Kosher RAPHAN PAC 62
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May 26 More is a moron 2
john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06) Apr '17 Danielle C 5
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb '17 Well Well 57
News Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Johann 3
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,119 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC