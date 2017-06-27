Tiny House Freedom Fest
The Massachusetts-based builder is the author of numerous tiny home books; organizer of tiny home building and design workshops around the country; and has been featured on more than one HGTV series and the DIY Network.. Over the years, he has worked on diverse projects, from seasonal microshelters to tiny houses on wheels to treehouses for children.
