Tiny House Freedom Fest

Tiny House Freedom Fest

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WDST-FM Woodstock

The Massachusetts-based builder is the author of numerous tiny home books; organizer of tiny home building and design workshops around the country; and has been featured on more than one HGTV series and the DIY Network.. Over the years, he has worked on diverse projects, from seasonal microshelters to tiny houses on wheels to treehouses for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDST-FM Woodstock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ulster Park Music Thread 20 hr Musikologist 1
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 20 Cynthia Mullon 11
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Jun 7 Kosher RAPHAN PAC 62
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May '17 More is a moron 2
john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06) Apr '17 Danielle C 5
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb '17 Well Well 57
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC