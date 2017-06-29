Rescued Horses at Catskill Animal San...

Rescued Horses at Catskill Animal Sanctuary Are Now Healthier

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Your News Now

The sanctuary rescued Ashley and Pliers in November from a farm near New Paltz. They were going to be put down because the owner couldn't take care of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 30 Open Borders For ... 12
Ulster Park Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Jun 7 Kosher RAPHAN PAC 62
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May '17 More is a moron 2
john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06) Apr '17 Danielle C 5
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb '17 Well Well 57
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,550 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC