Onondaga Nation boycotted school befo...

Onondaga Nation boycotted school before in 1970s: Native principal hired, language added

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Onondaga Nation's removal of its children from the nation school is not the first time the nation has boycotted the LaFayette school district. Nation members and parents removed children from the Onondaga Nation School Friday in protest amid a debate over the school's next principal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ulster Park Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 1
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 20 Cynthia Mullon 11
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Jun 7 Kosher RAPHAN PAC 62
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May '17 More is a moron 2
john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06) Apr '17 Danielle C 5
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb '17 Well Well 57
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC