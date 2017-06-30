New Paltz school board changes Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day
The New Paltz school board voted to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in an effort to help students "fight for justice and resource protection."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|1 hr
|Open Borders For ...
|12
|Ulster Park Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Jun 7
|Kosher RAPHAN PAC
|62
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|May '17
|More is a moron
|2
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|Danielle C
|5
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC