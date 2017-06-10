Marine gets 15 years for burglary, sexual abuse
Lance Cpl. Kevin Guerrero was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on Wednesday, after he pled guilty to burglary in the second degree and sexual abuse of a SUNY New Paltz female student in an off-campus apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Jun 20
|Cynthia Mullon
|11
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Jun 7
|Kosher RAPHAN PAC
|62
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|May 26
|More is a moron
|2
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|Danielle C
|5
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC