Hill-Hold, Brick House hosting wine making and tasting

Thursday Jun 1

The Friends of Hill-Hold and Brick House Museums will host a Wine Making and Tasting event at Brick House Museum on Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Jerry Pantano of Pantano's Wine Grapes and Home Brewers in New Paltz will gave a presentation on the wine making process and discuss all the necessary equipment and supplies. Guests will have the opportunity to taste wines from award-winning local wineries and products from home vintners, while enjoying an assortment of hors d'oeuvres under a tent at the 1768 Brick House historic homestead.

